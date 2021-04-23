Charleston officials seek community input on American Rescue Plan funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston leaders are asking for community input on how to distribute the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.

The American Rescue Plan allocated direct payments to county and local governments.

The City of Charleston’s allocation is estimated at approximately $38 million.

While the ARP specifically identifies approved uses for the funds, leaders say the areas are broad.

Some examples of approved uses are, COVID-19 response, revenue loss and infrastructure improvements.

Members of Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee will be at each listening session and all ideas will be relayed to the entire committee for consideration.

Listening sessions will take place:

April 27 - Kanawha City Community Center (3511 Venable Avenue)

April 29 - Roosevelt Neighborhood Center (502 Ruffner Avenue)

May 4 - George Washington High School (1522 Tennis Club Road)

May 6 - Ball Toyota (1905 Patrick Street Plaza).

All events take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ideas can also be submitted online at charlestonwv.gov/ARPFund or by text at 304-941-7512.

