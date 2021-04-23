Advertisement

Charleston officials seek community input on American Rescue Plan funds

Neighbors can give their ideas in person or online
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston leaders are asking for community input on how to distribute the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.

The American Rescue Plan allocated direct payments to county and local governments.

The City of Charleston’s allocation is estimated at approximately $38 million.

While the ARP specifically identifies approved uses for the funds, leaders say the areas are broad.

Some examples of approved uses are, COVID-19 response, revenue loss and infrastructure improvements.

Members of Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee will be at each listening session and all ideas will be relayed to the entire committee for consideration.

Listening sessions will take place:

  • April 27 - Kanawha City Community Center (3511 Venable Avenue)
  • April 29 - Roosevelt Neighborhood Center (502 Ruffner Avenue)
  • May 4 - George Washington High School (1522 Tennis Club Road)
  • May 6 - Ball Toyota (1905 Patrick Street Plaza).

All events take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ideas can also be submitted online at charlestonwv.gov/ARPFund or by text at 304-941-7512.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash has shut down both directions of I-64 in Cabell County.
All lanes I-64 reopen after deadly crash
Beau Hodge faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting on...
Murder suspect arraigned after fatal shooting
Ice is being blamed for many of the crashes Thursday morning.
Slick roads affecting traffic and school bus routes
Woman charged in death of 5-year-old grandson
Edward Jake Wagner
Suspect in Rhoden murders changes plea from not guilty to guilty

Latest News

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces new initiative to get more people vaccinated
2021 Kentucky State Fair will be open to public
W.Va. COVID-19 | 405 new cases, 5 new deaths
Will vaccine credentials help us return to normal?
Can digital vaccine credentials help us return to normal?