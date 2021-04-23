Advertisement

Crash, fire closes I-64

A tractor trailer crash has shut down both directions of I-64 in Cabell County.
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a tractor trailer that has caught fire has closed I-64 in both directions near Barboursville.

The crash happened a little before 3 Friday morning on I-64 West near the Merritts Creek interchange. I-64 is closed in both directions.

Westbound traffic is being detoured to Rt. 60 at the Huntington Mall exit (Exit 20). Eastbound traffic is being detoured to Rt. 60 at the Merritts Creek I/C (Exit 18).

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

