Fire crews battle Kanawaha County house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County.

It broke out on Witcher Creek Road just after 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Malden, Belle and Cedar Grove fire departments are on the scene.

There is no word if the home is lived in or abandoned.

Metro dipatchers say there is concern that there could be a gas line transfer in the area.

