Governor Justice announces new initiative to get more people vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - W.Va. Governor Jim Justice has announced a new campaign to get more residents vaccinated.

He says they are going to “roll out an initiative that’s not going on anywhere else.”

During the press conference Friday morning, Governor Justice announced “Beat 588...Bad″ It’s a campaign to get people vaccinated that are willing and wanting to be, but it’s an inconvenience.

The goal is to beat 588,000. The governor said they came to this number because the eligible population in West Virginia of those 16 and older to get the vaccine is 1,470,000 people. 40% of that is 588,000. He says this is a significant amount of younger people.

Retired Major General Jim Hoyer, who’s the director of the WV Joint InterAgency Task Force, says their new mantra is “Beat 588 bad.” He says one of the things they will be doing is partnering with all businesses in downtown Charleston. He spoke with Charleston Main Streets Program and says they will make vaccines available during businesses hours to employees of those businesses and customers.

Governor Justice also says he is requesting from federal government to reduce some level of their inventory of the doses in the vial coming in. The Governor says they want to make sure the doses don’t go to waste. Hoyer gave an example where the state has had pediatricians that have one or two patients come into the office who need the vaccine and want it, but when you open up a six dose vial of the vaccine, you have six hours to use all six doses. West Virginia officials are asking the federal government to reduce the number of doses in the vial in order to not waste the vaccine.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar says they have seen a slight uptick in the number of the United Kingdom variant viruses. There are 468 in the state. There are two additional cases of the Brazilian variant.

This is a developing story.

