HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boyd County is unbeaten in baseball no more in 2021 as Huntington High shut out the Lions 5-0 Thursday night. HHS scored one run in the bottom of the 5th and four more in the 6th to improve to 5-1 on the year. Braden Shepherd threw a complete game for Huntington. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.