Honor Guard provides services to fallen veterans in Institute

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to honoring the ones you love after they pass away, finding a way to make the experience memorable is important for many families.

For families of fallen veterans, the Honor Guard Association at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Institute, has its own additional service they offer. However, some people may not even be aware of what this service involves.

That’s mainly because this service is exclusive to families of veterans, plus it happens before any kind of traditional funeral takes place -- so it’s a very intimate gathering.

The Honor Guard Association performs military traditions one last time in a separate area outside of the cemetery.

Honor Guard President Donald Ryan says seven volunteer veterans will fire their rifles three times each for a 21-gun salute. Then, someone will play Taps-- and finally, an American flag will be taken off the casket, folded up, and given to a family member.

After giving their life to defend their country, Honor Guard members say they deserve an honorable send off.

“This service that we provide is for those who have taken their last breath, so to speak, and then they’re going to get their military honors,” Ryan said.

Veterans have the opportunity to be buried at the cemetery afterward.

This group is in need of veterans to help out with these military honors. Anyone who’s interested is encouraged to call the cemetery for more information.

Ryan says all you need is your discharge paperwork and the ability to show you were honorably discharged.

