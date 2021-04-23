Advertisement

House catches fire in Charleston

Smoke and flames were visible Friday morning from a home on Red Oak St.
Smoke and flames were visible Friday morning from a home on Red Oak St.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. VA. (AP) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston.

It broke around 7:20 a.m. Friday morning at the corner of Red Oak Street and Barton Street on Charleston’s West side.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the home.

There is no word on any injuries or what got the fire started.

