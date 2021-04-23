House catches fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W. VA. (AP) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston.

It broke around 7:20 a.m. Friday morning at the corner of Red Oak Street and Barton Street on Charleston’s West side.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the home.

There is no word on any injuries or what got the fire started.

Keep checking on WSAZ.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.