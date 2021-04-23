Advertisement

Huntington celebrates Arbor Day by planting tree

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington has been designated a Tree City USA Community by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 21st consecutive year.

To celebrate and to commemorate Arbor Day, city leaders, along with Mayor Steve Williams, planted a gum tree Friday at Harris Riverfront Park.

Officials say the city achieved the recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance proclamation.

Mayor Steve Williams, Courtney Proctor Cross, chairwoman of Huntington Urban Forestry Advisory Committee; and officials with the West Virginia Division of Forestry attended Friday’s event.

