Increase in overdose deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There has been an increase in overdose deaths across the mountain state, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The DHHR released preliminary data regarding 2020 fatal drug overdoses in the state. There have been 1,275 confirmed overdoses reported in 2020. There were 878 in 2019.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been an increase in overdose deaths nationwide. It started to jump in 2019 and went into 2020 before the pandemic. The CDC says the increase in overdose deaths appeared to have accelerated during to COVID-19 outbreak.

“As Governor Jim Justice has emphasized, while West Virginia is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are also continuing to fight the drug overdose epidemic,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, Commissioner and State Health Officer of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “This is a disease, not a choice.”

The DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy created seven action counties — Berkeley, Cabell, Kanawha, Logan, Monongalia, Raleigh, and Wood counties. They are supporting naloxone distribution and identifying areas of high need. The office is also focusing on transitions of care for those who have substance use disorder to make sure they are getting screening and treatment, along with naloxone at discharge.

“We are concerned about what we are seeing in our communities and we also want to emphasize there are many resources to assist people who are struggling,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy. “It is important to remember as we see these numbers and statistics that these are people who need our attention, our care, and our help.”

Resources include HELP4WV, which offers 24/7 confidential support and resource referrals through call, text, and chat lines. The organization also offers a Children’s Crisis and Referral line. Residents may call HELP4WV at 844-HELP4WV, text at 844-435-7498, or chat here.

Another service is Help304. It offers social and emotional counseling through its professional crisis counselors. People may contact Help304 at 1-877-HELP304, text at 1-877-435-7304, or chat here.

If you need to contact the National Suicide Prevention Line, call 800-273-TALK (8255). It provides 24/7 free and confidential support, prevention, and crisis resources.

“Governor Justice and DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health are committed to making a difference by funding programs that work,” added Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. “The HELP4WV and Help304 hotlines provide immediate assistance to all West Virginians, 24/7. If you or a member or a family member need help, please reach out today.”

