Lucasville Trade Days season opener

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - April 23rd marks the season opener for Lucasville Trade Days. From April 23rd through the 25th the fairgrounds will be opening for all your trade and shopping needs.

Jim Wirth with the Lucasville Trade Days shares what the season opener will look like and what you can expect.

General admission is $5 per person, children under 12 are free and parking is free. To learn more you can head over to the Lucasville Trade Days Facebook page and call 937-728-6643.

