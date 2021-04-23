Advertisement

Man sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole for double murder

Brian Willis was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life terms without parole after being...
Brian Willis was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life terms without parole after being convicted of killing two people in 2016 and then setting a house on fire to cover up the crime.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life terms without parole after being convicted of killing two people in 2016 and then setting a house on fire to cover up the crime.

Brian S. Willis, 32, of Victor, was convicted last month of two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and/or arson, and first-degree arson, according to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.

Guilty verdict returned in double murder and arson trial

Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters died in the incident in November 2016, which happened along Willis Branch Road near Victor. Both had been shot in the head, and the house where their bodies were found had been set ablaze.

Investigators say Willis was already serving a lengthy prison sentence for his convictions for attempted robbery and attempted murder of two other Ansted-area men in 2017 – an unrelated crime. The life sentences in this case will begin after he completes those prior sentences, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Two other men also were sentenced Friday for their involvement. Charles E. Gill, 24 of Victor, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in October 2019 to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and second-degree arson.

Everette Gill, 57, of Berkeley Springs, formerly of Victor, was sentenced from one to five years in prison after pleading guilty last November to conspiracy to commit murder and/or arson.

The lengthy investigation included numerous agencies, including West Virginia State Police, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the county Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash has shut down both directions of I-64 in Cabell County.
Name released of person killed in crash on I-64
Beau Hodge faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting on...
Murder suspect arraigned after fatal shooting
Ice is being blamed for many of the crashes Thursday morning.
Slick roads affecting traffic and school bus routes
Woman charged in death of 5-year-old grandson
Logan County officials describe Priscella Cline-Smith, 62, of Verner, as one of the most giving...
Community mourns loss of woman killed in Logan County accident

Latest News

Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center
Monster Jam returns to Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
That's a Wrap! | April 23
That’s a Wrap! | April 23
The Bodice Project at the Huntington Museum of Art
The Bodice Project at the Huntington Museum of Art
The 'Everyone Wins' Oscars nominee gift bags
The ‘Everyone Wins’ Oscars nominee gift bags