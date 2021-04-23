Man sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole for double murder

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life terms without parole after being convicted of killing two people in 2016 and then setting a house on fire to cover up the crime.

Brian S. Willis, 32, of Victor, was convicted last month of two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and/or arson, and first-degree arson, according to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.

Guilty verdict returned in double murder and arson trial

Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters died in the incident in November 2016, which happened along Willis Branch Road near Victor. Both had been shot in the head, and the house where their bodies were found had been set ablaze.

Investigators say Willis was already serving a lengthy prison sentence for his convictions for attempted robbery and attempted murder of two other Ansted-area men in 2017 – an unrelated crime. The life sentences in this case will begin after he completes those prior sentences, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Two other men also were sentenced Friday for their involvement. Charles E. Gill, 24 of Victor, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in October 2019 to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and second-degree arson.

Everette Gill, 57, of Berkeley Springs, formerly of Victor, was sentenced from one to five years in prison after pleading guilty last November to conspiracy to commit murder and/or arson.

The lengthy investigation included numerous agencies, including West Virginia State Police, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the county Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.