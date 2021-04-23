Man shot in Charleston; Crews searching for vehicle
It happened in the 1300 block of Stuart Street.
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene Thursday evening after a man was shot on Charleston’s West Side, according to Charleston Police Department.
According to Metro 911, crews are searching for a white, four-door, newer model Chevy truck.
There is no word on the extent of the man’s injuries.
We have a crew headed to the scene.
