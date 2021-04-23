Monster Jam returns to Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Monster Jam will invade the Charleston Coliseum this summer.

According to the WVCCC, it will be back June 4-6, 2021.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

The Monster Jam is an action-packed motorsports event. Driver athletes compete in intense competitions of speed and skill with the trucks.

Each Monster Jam truck is about 10.5 feet tall, 12.5 feet wide, 17 feet long and weighs 12,000 pounds.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.