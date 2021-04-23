More than 600 additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,708,318 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve reached another milestone in the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now, fewer than 800,000 Kentuckians 16 and older need to sign up to receive their shot of hope in order for us to reach our goal and lift a lot more restrictions.”

As of 4 p.m. Friday, April 23, 440,149 people in Kentucky have tested positive for COVID-19, with 607 reported overnight.

Five new deaths were confirmed Friday along with 17 new audit deaths, according to officials. The Kentucky pandemic death toll is now 6,403.

The state’s positivity rate is 3.26%

So far, 5,471,484 have been tested for COVID-19 and 51,067 have recovered from virus complications.

