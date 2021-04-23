Advertisement

National Drug Take Back

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - April 24th is National Drug Take Back day and if you have any expired or unused prescriptions now is the time to get rid of it safely. National Drug Take Back day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way of getting rid of prescription drugs so it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Dr. Susan Bissett with the West Virginia Drug Prevention Institute shares how Kanawha County is taking control of this day and offering places for community members to dispose of their prescription drugs.

To learn more about National Drug Take Back Day and what you can do, head over to their website.

