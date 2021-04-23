Sources: Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in car crash

(WYMT) - Our sister station WKYT has confirmed former UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke has died in Los Angeles.

Sources tell WKYT Clarke and BJ Boston were leaving a workout in LA. We have been told Clarke died on the way to the hospital.

Boston was reportedly in a car behind him and was not injured.

CONFIRMED: Brandon Boston Jr. is OK. Sierra Canyon basketball assistant confirms Boston is OK.



Boston was reportedly driving behind Terrence Clarke when Clarke was involved in a deadly accident. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) April 23, 2021

This story is developing.

Clarke’s teammates and friends have posted their thoughts and prayers on Twitter.

"It's hard to talk about basketball right now"



Brad Stevens reacts to the tragic news that former UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke has died pic.twitter.com/AUsE0qMGRJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 23, 2021

I’m truly at a loss for words. My heart hurts right now💔 😭 — Skyy Clark (@skyyclark) April 23, 2021

you gone too soon. — Jalen Green🤍 (@JalenGreen) April 23, 2021

In March, the freshman announced he planned to submit his name for the 2021 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining eligibility.

Clarke was limited to eight games in the 2020-21 season – seven in nonconference play and one in the SEC Tournament – because of a right leg injury. He made six starts and averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

The 6-foot-7 guard scored in double figures in four of his first five games and was shooting 49.1% prior to the North Carolina game when he suffered his leg injury. Clarke played through the injury vs. UNC and the next game at Louisville before being sidelined for the conference season.

