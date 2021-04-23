Advertisement

Terrence Clarke dies in car crash

Terrence Clarke had just worked out in LA according to WKYT
Terrence Clarke had just worked out in LA according to WKYT
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky (WKYT) - Our sister station WKYT has confirmed former UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke has died in Los Angeles.

Sources tell WKYT Clarke and BJ Boston were leaving a workout in LA. We have been told Clarke died on the way to hospital.

Boston was reportedly in a car behind him. We don’t know details on what happened.

Clarke, a 6-foot-7 guard, was limited to just eight games this season due to a leg injury-- seven in non-conference play and one in the SEC Tournament-- making six starts and averaging 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He declared for the NBA Draft in March.

This story is developing.

