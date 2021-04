HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Cynthia Fraula-Hahn is the founder and President of The Bodice Project. The Bodice Project focuses on post breast cancer healing to raise awareness of the aftermath of breast cancer treatment.

The Bodice Project exhibition opens April 24 at the Huntington Museum of Fine Arts and runs through July 25.

