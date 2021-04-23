Advertisement

The ‘Everyone Wins’ Oscars nominee gift bags

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Oscars are this weekend.

There’s plenty to look forward to on who will go home with the top awards.

Here’s something you may not know... the nominees get ‘swag bags!’

These gift bags from Hollywood gift guru Lash Fary are given to the top 25 nominees in the Best Actor+Actress, Best Supporting Actor+Actress, and Best Director categories.

Here are some of the items that will be in those swag bags that you can check out!

Don’t Cookbook

Bahlsen Cookies

Bonfire x Defy: Disaster

PETA Emergency Hammer

Kicknations

Miage Transformative Skincare

and more.

