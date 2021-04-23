W.Va. Attorney General calls Biden climate plan a ‘pie-in-the-sky proposal’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s Attorney General called President Biden’s plan to cut greenhouse emissions a ‘colossal domestic and foreign policy blunder of epic proportions’ Friday during a held a press briefing.

AG Patrick Morrisey says the proposal will lead to significant job loss and cause energy costs to soar.

“Every West Virginian and American should be deeply concerned with this pie-in-the-sky proposal,” Morrisey said. ‘Meeting Biden’s commitment would cause electricity costs and prices of American-made goods to skyrocket and impact nearly every aspect of American life. It would require drastic changes for homes, businesses, and factories; eviscerate good-paying union and working class jobs; and cripple our country’s ability to compete on the world stage.’

Attorney General Morrisey previously challenged the Obama-era Power Plan on the day it was published and blocked its enforcement at the Supreme Court.

However, in a divided opinion one day before President Biden’s inauguration, Morrisey says the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit agreed with the Obama Administration’s legal position, despite the Supreme Court’s stay.

Morrisey announced Friday that West Virginia will soon file a petition for a ‘writ of certiorari in the Supreme Court seeking a reversal of the D.C. Circuit’s s decision and a complete and final repudiation of the legal theories underpinning the Clean Power Plan.’

