WVU, Marshall loosen test score requirements through spring 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For years, filling out college applications usually meant you needed to keep track of two things: your grades and your test scores.

But due to the pandemic, college admissions have changed.

“We’ve also noticed in our own research and through national research that the high school GPA can be a very solid predictor of student success post coming to college,” said WVU assistant vice president of enrollment George Zimmerman.

Currently, GPA is now the main way that many applications are judged.

With the pandemic making it difficult for some of this year’s high school seniors to retake the ACT or SAT to boost their scores, WVU and Marshall are dropping test scores as a requirement to apply.

But with a higher emphasis on GPA, comes higher scrutiny.

“We would want a student to have more than just a minimum required GPA if they were applying test-optional,” said Marshall Dean of Admissions Tammy Johnson. “We also look at the courses that they’ve taken, the rigor of the courses that they’ve taken. All of those things come into play.”

While WVU and Marshall are still requiring test scores for some of their scholarships, both schools say they’re looking for students they know will find success.

“We’re looking for students who are going to be a good fit at Marshall University and those are students who work hard and are committed to do what they need to do to get that degree,” Johnson said.

