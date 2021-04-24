Charleston community reacts to three fatal shootings in less than three weeks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In exactly 15 days, the Charleston Police Department has responded to three fatal shootings throughout the city.

“It’s always unsettling when you hear that kind of thing, no matter how many times it happens,” said Bill O’Brien, who lives across the street from where the most recent shooting happened on Charleston’s West Side.

O’Brien heard the single gunshot that took the life of Charles “C.J” Thaxton, 29, of Charleston, Thursday night.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police Thaxton stole meth from Beau Hodge, 30, of Clendenin, Thursday evening. The two got into a fight, which escalated to Hodge allegedly shooting Thaxton in the chest.

“I feel like a lot of the shootings that happen on the West Side, are people (that) aren’t from the West Side and they bring it over here because, they feel like it’s comfortable for them to shoot and cause this type of trouble,” Martec Washington, who is a strong advocate against gun violence, told WSAZ. “But you’re not from here and we don’t want you over here. Don’t feel comfortable.”

It’s only been roughly two weeks since 18-year-old K.J. Taylor was shot and killed on Central Avenue.

“People should have a little bit of respect, a kid was just murdered over here,” Washington said.

Just days after K.J. Taylor’s death, Chastanay Joseph was shot and killed while walking with her 3-year-old daughter, who was also hit by the gunfire. An arrest was made later that night in the Joseph case.

“If you can’t respect a community that you can see is still going through grief, what are you doing?” Washington said.

There are still no arrests in the K.J. Taylor case.

Charleston City Councilwoman Deanna McKinney is planning on having her annual gun violence awareness day in early June, she said during the last city council meeting.

Keep checking with WSAZ for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.