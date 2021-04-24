Advertisement

County employee tests positive for COVID-19

"This is a matter of great concern," said a county executive.
"This is a matter of great concern," said a county executive.(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A county employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to county officials.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says he was notified Saturday one of his employees, who works in the Kanawha County Judicial Annex along Court Street, tested positive for the virus.

“I care greatly for the Sheriff’s Office employees and their families. I hope this employee recovers quickly from this serious illness. The employee is in my thoughts and prayers,” stated Sheriff Mike Rutherford in a statement.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will now begin completing contact tracing for those who have been in direct contact with the employee, according to a release from the county commission.

In a statement, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the matter is “of great concern.” Adding, “We will follow the advice and guidance of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash has shut down both directions of I-64 in Cabell County.
Name released of person killed in crash on I-64
Beau Hodge faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting on...
Murder suspect arraigned after fatal shooting
Brian Willis was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life terms without parole after being...
Man sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole for double murder
Mark Hollingshead was arrested Friday night after leading deputies on a chase, the Gallia...
Man arrested after crashing car, while running from officers
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke (5) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles

Latest News

7,2575 cases are active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 375 new cases. 4 new deaths
Friday evening teammates and fans are coming together to honor Clarke’s life and share their...
‘It just kills me to say that I lost a brother’: Candlelight vigil held on UK’s campus for Terrence Clarke
Parents protest having their children wear masks at school.
Lexington, S.C. Facebook group puts up billboard demanding face masks be optional
Tim Stiltner has been in a coma since a motorcycle crash earlier this month. His fellow first...
‘Tim’s a part of us’: Pike County first responder in a coma as volunteers rally in his corner