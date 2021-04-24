County employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A county employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to county officials.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says he was notified Saturday one of his employees, who works in the Kanawha County Judicial Annex along Court Street, tested positive for the virus.

“I care greatly for the Sheriff’s Office employees and their families. I hope this employee recovers quickly from this serious illness. The employee is in my thoughts and prayers,” stated Sheriff Mike Rutherford in a statement.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will now begin completing contact tracing for those who have been in direct contact with the employee, according to a release from the county commission.

In a statement, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the matter is “of great concern.” Adding, “We will follow the advice and guidance of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.”

