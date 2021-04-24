First Warning Forecast | One last April swing for week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Winter, summer, and some tastes of spring and fall in between...that seems to be the best way to sum up April’s wild temperatures. As the month comes to a close in the week ahead, more temperature swings are expected, with a warming trend followed by a cooling one, though not quite as dramatic as what was seen this past week.

Rain continues Saturday evening before tapering towards midnight. Temperatures remain fairly steady around 50 degrees through this time period.

Overnight will be cloudy and fairly quiet outside of patchy mist/drizzle. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s.

On Sunday, expect a mostly cloudy sky in the morning, followed by breaks for more sun during the afternoon. Passing sprinkles or an isolated shower are possible, but most hours of the day stay dry as high temperatures rise to the mid 60s.

Monday will be absolutely gorgeous with plentiful sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

By Tuesday, afternoon temperatures soar to the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

A passing shower is possible on Wednesday, otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Thursday turns mostly cloudy with showers likely later in the day. Temperatures reach near 80 degrees before the rain arrives.

A cold front passes Thursday night, dropping temperatures back to the 60s for Friday afternoon with a continued chance for showers.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday with the chance for an afternoon shower. Temperatures stay in the mid 60s.

