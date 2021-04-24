First Warning Forecast | Rainy, cool Saturday followed by big warm-up next week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As has been the case with several weekends in the past, this one is a split affair, with Sunday being the nicer of the two days as Saturday turns soggy by the afternoon. The work weeks starts fantastic with sunshine and much warmer temperatures, followed by more showers and another big drop in temperatures towards the end.

Saturday morning starts dry with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Cloud cover continues to thicken through the morning hours, but dry conditions prevail until midday.

By midday, rain overspreads the area and lasts for the remainder of the daylight hours. Even after sunset, showers continue through midnight before finally tapering. Temperatures will be stuck in the 50s all day.

Overnight will be cloudy and fairly quiet outside of patches of mist/drizzle. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s.

On Sunday, expect a mostly cloudy sky for a majority of the day with an isolated shower possible, mainly in eastern West Virginia. Cloud cover breaks late in the day as high temperatures reach the low 60s.

Monday will be absolutely gorgeous with plentiful sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

By Tuesday, afternoon temperatures soar to the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

A passing shower is possible on Wednesday, otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Thursday turns mostly cloudy with showers likely later in the day. Temperatures reach the low 80s before the rain arrives.

A cold front passes Thursday night, dropping temperatures back to the 60s for Friday afternoon with a continued chance for showers.

