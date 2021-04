CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The George Washington Patriots beat South Charleston Friday night 64-61 to win the sectional title. Alex Yoakum led GW in scoring with 23 points while Mason Pinkett added 10. Cayden Faucett, DJ Johnson and Mondrell Dean all scored in double figures for SC.

Here are the highlights that aired Friday night on WSAZ.

