Huntington High JROTC gathers donations for homeless

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington High School JROTC rolled up their fatigues Saturday to help provide aid to the homeless by gathering food and supplies.

Cars were able to drive up and drop off donations at the school’s main loop, making it convenient to make a donation.

The group gathered non-perishable foods, toiletries, clothing, socks and underwear to be donated to the Huntington City Mission.

“The mission of JROTC is to motivate young people to be better citizens and we hope every day to be able to improve the city of Huntington,” said Jeff Reysewell, battalion commander. “Be a better citizen in the community, and that includes helping the less fortunate of the community.”

They will host another food and clothing drive on Saturday, May 1st from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

