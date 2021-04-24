Advertisement

Huntington High JROTC gathers donations for homeless

HHS hosts a drive-thru clothing and food drive for a local shelter.
HHS hosts a drive-thru clothing and food drive for a local shelter.(WSAZ)
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington High School JROTC rolled up their fatigues Saturday to help provide aid to the homeless by gathering food and supplies.

Cars were able to drive up and drop off donations at the school’s main loop, making it convenient to make a donation.

The group gathered non-perishable foods, toiletries, clothing, socks and underwear to be donated to the Huntington City Mission.

“The mission of JROTC is to motivate young people to be better citizens and we hope every day to be able to improve the city of Huntington,” said Jeff Reysewell, battalion commander. “Be a better citizen in the community, and that includes helping the less fortunate of the community.”

They will host another food and clothing drive on Saturday, May 1st from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash has shut down both directions of I-64 in Cabell County.
Name released of person killed in crash on I-64
Beau Hodge faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting on...
Murder suspect arraigned after fatal shooting
Mark Hollingshead was arrested Friday night after leading deputies on a chase, the Gallia...
Man arrested after crashing car, while running from officers
Brian Willis was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life terms without parole after being...
Man sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole for double murder
A couple of women opened the Vault Market in downtown Ironton shortly before the pandemic hit,...
Small business owners discuss decision to close amid pandemic

Latest News

One on one with Gov. Andy Beshear on flooding aid
One on one with Gov. Andy Beshear on flooding aid
Luminarias light the Rio Grande campus during their "Out of the Darkness" suicide prevention...
Rio Grande holds suicide prevention awareness event
Locations all across the region participated in the effort to get medications and drugs safely...
National prescription drug take-back day
wsaz
Rio Grande holds "Out of the Darkness" event