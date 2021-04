CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Catholic erupted with a 51 point first half and went on to beat Roane County in a Class AA sectional championship game. The final was 91-28 as Aiden Satterfield scored 46 points and made 10 three pointers.

Here are the highlights that aired Friday night on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.