Man arrested after crashing car, while running from officers

Mark Hollingshead was arrested Friday night after leading deputies on a chase, the Gallia...
Mark Hollingshead was arrested Friday night after leading deputies on a chase, the Gallia County Sheriff says.(Gallia County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man who tried to get away from law enforcement Friday afternoon was arrested when he crashed his car.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says deputies from his department tried to pull over Mark Hollingshead, 35, of Grove City, Ohio, when they noticed his vehicle didn’t have a license plate.

This happened on U.S. 35 near the state Route 850 exit.

Sheriff Champlin says when deputies tried to pull Hollingshead over, he took off toward the West Virginia state line.

The sheriff says as troopers from the Jackson and Gallipolis Posts of the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop Hollingshead, he tried to hit their cruisers.

“Hollingshead proceeded North on S.R. 7 where he made contact with a Gallia County Sheriff’s Officer Cruiser. He continued North into Meigs County when he crashed his vehicle while turning onto Township Rd. 376. Deputies were successful in taking Hollingshead into custody at the crash scene,” Sheriff Champlin said in a news release.

Hollingshead is now in the Gallia County Jail, charged with fleeing and eluding, along with possession of narcotics.

Investigators also discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest for a prior fleeing and eluding charge.

More charges are pending, the sheriff said.

“I applaud the efforts of the officers from all of the agencies including the motoring public in bringing this incident to a peaceful resolution and ensuring a very bad man and his drugs are off the streets,” Sheriff Champlin said in the release.

