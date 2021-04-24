MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Check your closets, clear out your cupboards, it’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back day.

The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Locations all across the region participated, including Milton and Portsmouth, some sites offering a drive-up option so individuals didn’t even need to get out of their car.

Law enforcement officials say it’s the safest way to get rid of medication.

“It’s very important,” said Lt. Kyle Odell, Milton Police Department. “A lot of people have told me in the past to just flush it down the toilet. Don’t do that, because then it gets in the water ways and the streams and stuff. We don’t need that. That’s why we want to have you come here, give it to us, and then we can dispose of it properly with the DEA.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration says during the previous drug take-back day, more than 492,000 tons of drugs were turned in at more than 4,000 sites nationwide.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.