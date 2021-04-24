Advertisement

National prescription drug take-back day

Locations all across the region participated in the effort to get medications and drugs safely...
Locations all across the region participated in the effort to get medications and drugs safely disposed of.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Check your closets, clear out your cupboards, it’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back day.

The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Locations all across the region participated, including Milton and Portsmouth, some sites offering a drive-up option so individuals didn’t even need to get out of their car.

Law enforcement officials say it’s the safest way to get rid of medication.

“It’s very important,” said Lt. Kyle Odell, Milton Police Department. “A lot of people have told me in the past to just flush it down the toilet. Don’t do that, because then it gets in the water ways and the streams and stuff. We don’t need that. That’s why we want to have you come here, give it to us, and then we can dispose of it properly with the DEA.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration says during the previous drug take-back day, more than 492,000 tons of drugs were turned in at more than 4,000 sites nationwide.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash has shut down both directions of I-64 in Cabell County.
Name released of person killed in crash on I-64
Beau Hodge faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting on...
Murder suspect arraigned after fatal shooting
Mark Hollingshead was arrested Friday night after leading deputies on a chase, the Gallia...
Man arrested after crashing car, while running from officers
Brian Willis was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life terms without parole after being...
Man sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole for double murder
A couple of women opened the Vault Market in downtown Ironton shortly before the pandemic hit,...
Small business owners discuss decision to close amid pandemic

Latest News

One on one with Gov. Andy Beshear on flooding aid
One on one with Gov. Andy Beshear on flooding aid
Luminarias light the Rio Grande campus during their "Out of the Darkness" suicide prevention...
Rio Grande holds suicide prevention awareness event
wsaz
Rio Grande holds "Out of the Darkness" event
HHS hosts a drive-thru clothing and food drive for a local shelter.
Huntington High JROTC gathers donations for homeless