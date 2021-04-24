Advertisement

ODOT launches statewide litter campaign

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has partnered with the Ohio EPA and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to launch a statewide litter campaign.

The campaign “A Little Litter is a Big Problem” is aimed at shining a light on the problem of litter and how even a small amount of litter is a huge problem.

As part of the campaign, crews from ODOT District 10 spent part of Friday afternoon picking up trash along State Route 7.

Ashley Rittenhouse, the Public Information Officer for ODOT District 10 says that this week alone crews in Washington County have picked up 1100 bags of trash.

Rittenhouse also explains that crews picking up trash takes away from the time and resources that could be used keeping highways safe.

“Our ODOT forces all across our district have been really focusing on picking up litter this week,” says Rittenhouse. “Of course, that is one of their maintenance responsibilities, one of the jobs they are responsible for. The bottom line is we have a lot of other tasks to do related to the safety of our roads. You know ditching and tree cutting and pothole patching and paving and the list goes on and on. So, frankly we wish we did not have to spend the time and money picking up other people’s trash, because we do have a lot of other things to do to keep our highways safe for drivers.”

ODOT also has inmates and Adopt-A-Highway volunteers help with trash pickup. Anyone interested in becoming an Adopt-A-Highway volunteer can find more information by visiting ODOT’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash has shut down both directions of I-64 in Cabell County.
Name released of person killed in crash on I-64
Beau Hodge faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting on...
Murder suspect arraigned after fatal shooting
Brian Willis was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life terms without parole after being...
Man sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole for double murder
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke (5) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles
Jack Wagner agreed to cooperate against his parents and brother, who were also charged in the...
Ohio Gov. DeWine reacts to suspect in Rhoden murders changing plea to guilty

Latest News

Parents protest having their children wear masks at school.
Lexington, S.C. Facebook group puts up billboard demanding face masks be optional
Ohio to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine on finding benefits outweigh risks
The owners of the house say they think cryptocurrency could be the future real estate.
Lexington realtors selling home for bitcoin
Mark Hollingshead was arrested Friday night after leading deputies on a chase, the Gallia...
Man arrested after crashing car, while running from officers
Village of Coal Grove gets a bear visitor
Village of Coal Grove gets a bear visitor