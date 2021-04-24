Advertisement

Ohio to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine on finding benefits outweigh risks

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday evening.

U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot on Friday.

DeWine issued the following statement:

“Our country’s vaccine safety system has worked as designed – these extremely rare, serious blood-clotting events were reported into the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), and the vaccine distribution was paused to allow a thorough review of the facts and time to educate healthcare providers on the rare events.

“Now, a comprehensive analysis by the independent medical professionals on the ACIP has resulted in the recommendation that the benefits of Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks, and that vaccine administration resume.

“The CDC and FDA have accepted those recommendations, lifting the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Providers in Ohio are permitted to immediately resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Ohio, provided they continue to follow all guidance by the CDC and FDA.”

The Ohio Department of Health is issuing guidance to providers to ensure they have access to the latest information on the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines and that healthcare providers are aware of treatment methods for these extremely rare but potentially life-threatening cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

