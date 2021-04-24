‘Ramped Up Farmers Market’ shares regional food and culture

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The outdoor market has returned to The Wild Ramp.

The ‘Ramped Up Farmers Market’ celebrates the use of the ramp, a wild onion grown all across Appalachia, while giving regional vendors a chance to set up shop. Live music and giveaways also on hand to add to the celebrations.

“Ramps invade your diet during the April-May season and I think that’s awesome that things change because you move with that season,” said Peyton Levi, market associate.

The market says its a chance for the community to meet the new kitchen manager Jedediah Tornburgh while he coops ramp-inspired dishes.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.