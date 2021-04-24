Advertisement

Village of Coal Grove gets a bear visitor

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) – There’s a new kid, err bear, in town in the village of Coal Grove.

Residents say the bear’s been around for about a week now -- rummaging through trash and looking for some late night snacks.

Coal Grove Mayor Gary Sherman said, based on the pictures they’ve seen, they think there’s only one bear rummaging through the village – but there could be more.

Sherman advises residents not to take trash out until time for pickup, don’t feed outside pets at night, and don’t leave food out for the bear or try to feed it.

The mayor says he hopes everyone who lives in the village will follow these tips to help the bear move on and find his or her way back into the woods.

