Car dealership helps recycle electronics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dutch Miller Subaru in Charleston held a community recycling event Saturday.

Documents were shredded on-site and electronics were accepted, many people have difficulty finding a safe place and way to dispose of their e-cycling products.

The company was also accepting donations to be turned over to the Mountaineer FoodBank.

The dealership says this is just one way to be present with the community after being kept inside this past year.

“We’re cleaning up West Virginia, we’re cleaning up the scrap and we’re recycling and taking care of our own at the same time,” said Dakota McKneely, general manager. “It’s very, very important.”

The event was not only good for the environment, but the first 100 participants got a coupon for half off an oil change.

