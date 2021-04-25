Advertisement

COVID 19 in W.Va. | 314 new cases, 4 new deaths

7,157 cases are active.
7,157 cases are active.
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of April 25, 2021, there have been 2,673,838 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 151,382 total cases and 2,821 total deaths.

The deaths include a 63-year old male from Raleigh County, a 43-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County and a 78-year old female from Kanawha County.

314 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.



There have been 140,994 recoveries.

699,338 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 557,644 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,368), Berkeley (11,877), Boone (1,928), Braxton (885), Brooke (2,138), Cabell (8,677), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (560), Fayette (3,328), Gilmer (745), Grant (1,248), Greenbrier (2,691), Hampshire (1,742), Hancock (2,732), Hardy (1,461), Harrison (5,506), Jackson (1,951), Jefferson (4,445), Kanawha (14,390), Lewis (1,146), Lincoln (1,421), Logan (2,994), Marion (4,244), Marshall (3,322), Mason (1,946), McDowell (1,525), Mercer (4,625), Mineral (2,797), Mingo (2,457), Monongalia (9,027), Monroe (1,094), Morgan (1,105), Nicholas (1,547), Ohio (4,097), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (848), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,832), Putnam (4,896), Raleigh (6,390), Randolph (2,508), Ritchie (673), Roane (591), Summers (774), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,833), Wayne (2,851), Webster (459), Wetzel (1,247), Wirt (384), Wood (7,626), Wyoming (1,949).

