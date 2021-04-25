Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine available at W.Va basketball tournaments

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says anyone age 16 and older can receive a vaccine....
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says anyone age 16 and older can receive a vaccine. (FILE)(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fans attending the West Virginia girls and boys state basketball tournaments will have the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccines will be administered starting Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says anyone age 16 and older can receive a vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available by appointment in the health department’s clinic.

State data shows 31% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 39% have received at least one dose.

Gov. Jim Justice said last week that a statewide mask mandate may stay in place until 70% of eligible residents are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, an early investigation determined the victim was sitting on his couch when...
Police: Man found dead on couch with multiple gunshot wounds
"This is a matter of great concern," said a county executive.
County employee tests positive for COVID-19
Mark Hollingshead was arrested Friday night after leading deputies on a chase, the Gallia...
Man arrested after crashing car, while running from officers
The call came in just before 9 p.m.
Firefighters on scene of structure fire
A couple of women opened the Vault Market in downtown Ironton shortly before the pandemic hit,...
Small business owners discuss decision to close amid pandemic

Latest News

Local E. Ky. officials react to FEMA disaster declaration
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Biden working group targets jobs for fossil fuel communities
A seventh person remains missing.
Body found in Ohio River a week after boat accident
wsaz
Local E. Ky. officials react to FEMA disaster declaration