COVID-19 vaccine available at W.Va basketball tournaments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fans attending the West Virginia girls and boys state basketball tournaments will have the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccines will be administered starting Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says anyone age 16 and older can receive a vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available by appointment in the health department’s clinic.

State data shows 31% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 39% have received at least one dose.

Gov. Jim Justice said last week that a statewide mask mandate may stay in place until 70% of eligible residents are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.