Firefighters on scene of structure fire
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Metro 911 dispatchers say firefighters are on scene of a fully involved structure fire.
It happened along Hillcrest Drive and Costello Street. in Charleston Saturday.
The call came in just before 9 p.m.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Charleston fire fighters say the home appears to be vacant.
This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.