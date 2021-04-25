Firefighters on scene of structure fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Metro 911 dispatchers say firefighters are on scene of a fully involved structure fire.

It happened along Hillcrest Drive and Costello Street. in Charleston Saturday.

The call came in just before 9 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Charleston fire fighters say the home appears to be vacant.

