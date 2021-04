LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters were dispatched for a late night garage fire on Lady Bug Lane just off Sheridan Road in West Hamlin.

Firefighters were called out to the garage fire just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

Stations 500 and 600 responded, as well as Lincoln County EMS.

