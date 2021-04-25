First Warning Forecast | April goes out in style this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - April appears to have one final trick left up its sleeve before bowing out this week. Temperatures turn quite warm by the start of the work week but then take another dip towards the end. The good news is that this swing will not be nearly as dramatic as last week - also meaning that no snow is expected. The first weekend in May is looking mighty fine with sunshine and temperatures near seasonable.

Sunday evening continues to see a decrease in cloud cover as temperatures fall to the upper 40s by midnight.

Overnight, expect low temperatures to fall to the mid to upper 30s. Coldest readings will be found in rural locations where areas of frost are likely. Meanwhile, fog is likely to develop in river valleys.

Abundant sunshine will be seen on Monday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

By Tuesday, sunshine continues, and highs soar to the mid 80s.

Wednesday sees a mix of sun and clouds. A few passing showers are possible, but high temperatures stay in the low 80s.

Thursday turns mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 80 degrees. Showers are likely later in the day.

Showers continue Thursday night into Friday morning then taper by Friday afternoon. Clouds begin breaking later on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 60s for the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday look rather pleasant with a mostly sunny sky both days and high temperatures in the upper 60s on Saturday to mid 70s on Sunday.

