Local E. Ky. officials react to FEMA disaster declaration

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- For folks in Floyd County, it has almost felt like one thing after another.

“We can’t catch our breath,” said Floyd County Judge Executive Robert Williams.

With an ongoing pandemic, ice storms, and backed up unemployment claims, severe flooding from late February to early March seemed like it added salt on a wide-open wound.

“We had approximately 300 families that were affected,” Williams said. “We had 200 families that actually had water in their home at some level and that was our reason for asking the governor to ask us to get some sort of disaster declaration from the president.”

That declaration was approved by President Biden Friday night, opening up a new lifeline that Eastern Kentuckians haven’t seen in over a decade.

“We got individual assistance and Gov. Beshear called me Friday about 4:30 p.m. and he explained to me it’s been 15 or 20 years in eastern Kentucky since there has been a disaster that we have gotten individual assistance,” Williams said.

Williams says that homeowners can apply for grants totaling up to $35,500 that will not need to be paid back to help get their homes cleaned up and repaired. He hopes that with this help, some spring cleaning will help the morale of the county.

“With this new assistance from FEMA, this will go a long way and maybe we can put some smiles on people’s faces locally and help them out a little bit,” Williams said.

People can register here or call 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

