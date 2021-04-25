Advertisement

Louisville looks to rebound with Kentucky Derby back in May

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, horses run during a race before the 146th...
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, horses run during a race before the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby is back on the first Saturday in May 2021, slowly bringing with it the sights, sounds and rituals familiar to Louisville. And local officials and business owners are hopeful it translates into better cash flow after the coronavirus pandemic upended the Derby’s schedule the previous year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Apr. 25, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Derby is back on the first Saturday in May, slowly bringing with it the sights, sounds and rituals familiar to Louisville.

Local officials and business owners are hopeful that translates into better cash flow after the coronavirus pandemic upended the Derby’s schedule last year.

Some Derby activities have returned, and attendance capacity at Churchill Downs could approach 60% in certain areas.

This year’s economic impact on the region is estimated at $34.6 million, less than a tenth of the normal revenue that the event generates, but the Derby buzz is once again humming around Louisville.

