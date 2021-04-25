Advertisement

Marshall holding annual ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser for needy

Marshall University Logo
Marshall University Logo(Marshall University)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University ceramics students are conducting an annual fundraiser next week to help feed needy families.

The 18th annual Empty Bowls event will take place in person April 30 at Pullman Square in Huntington.

Masks are required at the event and social distancing will be observed.

Marshall students and volunteers are making ceramic bowls to be purchased at the six-hour event.

The bowls are $20 each. Bowls also will be sold online by the Pottery Place.

The fundraiser will benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank.

Each bowl sold will provide 180 meals for those in need.

The food bank serves people in 17 counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

