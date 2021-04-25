Advertisement

Police: Man found dead on couch with multiple gunshot wounds

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Charleston Police say they are investigating a homicide Sunday morning after a man was found dead in the overnight hours.

Charleston Police say they responded to a shooting on the 700 block of Crescent Road around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say when they arrived, they found the victim, 46-year-old George Scott Bishop, dead inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, an early investigation determined Bishop was sitting on his couch when a man opened the front door and fired multiple shots.

Police say the suspect fled on foot toward Crescent Road.

The suspect’s clothing description includes jeans, a dark coat, a red hat, and a red bandanna covering his face, according to a release.

At this time, the suspect’s race is unknown. However, anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Charleston Police Department at (304) 348-6480 or Metro Communications at (304) 348-8111.

