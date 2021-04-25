Advertisement

St. Albans gets new fire truck

"This truck was built for St. Albans. It's what we needed and what would fit best," the chief...
“This truck was built for St. Albans. It’s what we needed and what would fit best,” the chief said.(Kim Rafferty/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The St. Albans Fire Department is welcoming a new quint apparatus to their fleet.

That means the new vehicle will serve as both a pumper, and a ladder truck.

The new ladder truck will allow firefighters to reach up to 70 ft. vertically. The truck also features a bucket, where two or three firefighters can fit to fight the flames.

Firefighters say they just received the truck earlier this week, but that it’s been a long time coming.

Fire Chief Lance Carney says it’s the first fire apparatus the city has bought since 2010, and the first aerial apparatus since 2001.

“[The old truck has] been a good truck, definitely served us well,” Chief Carney said. “It’s 21 years old and this [new ladder truck] will add a measure of safety and reliability to the fleet.”

Chief Carney says the new fire truck will respond to every emergency in St. Albans while also providing mutual aid to surrounding departments.

“This truck was built for St. Albans. It’s what we needed and what would fit best,” he said.

