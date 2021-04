OMAHA, NE. (WSAZ) - It was a championship delayed but a national title nonetheless for the Kentucky volleyball team. They beat Texas in 4 sets to claim the 2020 NCAA national title as their fall season was postponed due to COVID-19.

Alli Stumler had 26 kills for UK in the win which is their first ever in school and SEC history.

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



KENTUCKY HAS WON THE 2020 NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!!!#WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/tWuBIwlloB — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) April 25, 2021

