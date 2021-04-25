Vigil held in honor of Logan County community leader

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Priscella Cline-Smith died suddenly when she was hit by a vehicle along Route 80. The accident happened near the food pantry she operated called Paradise Island out of Christian, West Virginia.

Community members held candles, told stories about her and the legacy she will leave behind. She impacted thousands with each food box she handed out, community members said.

About a hundred people came out to her vigil, which was held at Paradise Island. Her friends and family say there are no words to describe Priscella Cline- Smith and the amount of strong-will, faith, and selflessness she showed.

“Priscella was one of the most well-liked and loved person and not just in Logan County but surrounding counties,” said a friend, Larry Mills.

Her friends and family said she has given out over 145,000 food boxes in the seven years she operated the food pantry.

They said Cline-Smith would travel to Bristol, Tn.; Huntington, and Charleston to locate the food she needed in order to serve the Logan County community and beyond. Her friends say she provided food not only for the Paradise Island Food Pantry, but five others and multiple churches in the area.

Community members at the vigil said she would do more than just hand out the food boxes, she would pray for almost everyone who came to pick one up from the pantry. There was never a stranger to her, and her doors were always open.

“Nobody ever left here without anything, everybody always got something,” said Mills.

Many also showed support by letting off balloons with the color of her high school graduating class, held candles, and prayed together.

