WV boys regional match-ups are set

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 64 boys high school basketball teams will be whittled down to 32 by Thursday as the regional match-ups were released Saturday. The winner of each co-final will advance to the 2021 state tournament in Charleston beginning Tuesday May 4th.

Here is the complete list of games across West Virginia.

Class AAAA (All games to be played Wednesday, April 28, 7 p.m.)

Region I:

Buckhannon-Upshur (12-5) at Morgantown (15-1)

Wheeling Park (10-6) at University (10-)1

Region II:

Musselman (10-5) at Martinsburg (13-1)

Hedgesville (5-9) at Jefferson (10-4)

Region III:

Greenbrier East (10-3) at George Washington (13-1)

South Charleston (12-5) at Woodrow Wilson (9-11)

Region IV:

Cabell Midland (11-4) at Hurricane (8-12)

St. Albans (4-9) at Huntington (10-3)

Class AAA (All games to be played Tuesday, April 27, 7 p.m.)

Region I:

Trinity (8-6) at Wheeling Central Catholic (10-2)

North Marion (7-5) at Hampshire (13-2)

Region II:

Grafton (12-5) at Robert C. Byrd (12-1)

Lincoln (8-8) at Fairmont Senior (15-1)

Region III:

Nicholas County (3-11) at Shady Spring (11-2)

Westside (9-4) at Herbert Hoover (12-3)

Region IV:

Winfield (12-6) at Logan (14-4)

Lincoln County (13-7) at Nitro (14-3)

Class AA (All games to be played Thursday, April 29, 7 p.m.)

Region I:

Wirt County (8-11) at Ritchie County (10-6)

St. Marys (12-4) at Williamstown (13-1)

Region II:

Braxton County (10-5) at Moorefield (5-11)

Frankfort (4-8) at Clay County (11-3)

Region III:

Liberty Raleigh (5-3) at Bluefield (8-9)

Wyoming East (7-7) at Chapmanville (7-6)

Region IV:

Roane County (8-12) at Poca (10-4)

Buffalo (9-8) at Charleston Catholic (10-2)

Class A (All games to be played Wednesday, April 28, 7 p.m.)

Region I:

Madonna (8-9) at Clay-Battelle (14-2)

Tyler Consolidated (11-9) at Cameron (11-4)

Region II:

East Hardy (5-7) at Pendleton County (14-0)

Tygarts Valley (8-4) at Tucker County (11-5)

Region III:

Greenbrier West (10-7) at James Monroe (17-1)

Greater Beckley Christian (8-7) at Webster County (10-6)

Region IV:

Gilmer County (11-8) at Tug Valley (12-2)

Man (12-2) at Wahama (7-11)

