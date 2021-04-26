Advertisement

162 deaths to be removed from COVID-19 death toll

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 162 deaths will be removed from the COVID-19 death toll in West Virginia.

The governor’s office held a press conference Monday afternoon.

Dr. Anye Amjad, the state health officer, said as they continue the data quality assurance of the death reporting with the coronavirus, the epidemiology team did a death reverse match reviewing COVID-19 and found 162 individuals that did not die from a COVID-19 related death.

She said they will be moving those numbers on the dashboard on Tuesday.

The reporting system the state uses is for real time information so they can do public action. Once the death certificates arrived, they didn’t show COVID-19 as a cause of their deaths.

The electronic system for death certificates should be finished later this week, Dr. Amjad said.

This is a developing story.

