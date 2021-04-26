Advertisement

Body found in Cabell County

Heavy police presence at Altizer Park
Heavy police presence at Altizer Park(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement is investigating after a body was found.

It was located in a wooded area of Altizer around 9 a.m. near Huntington’s eastern city limits between 8th and 10th Streets.

Police say the identity is still waiting to be confirmed by the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office. However, police say initial observations lead investigators to believe it’s a missing person from Cabell County. West Virginia State Police is investigating the missing person case.

According to HPD, this is not considered a danger to the community.

Huntington Police and the Forensic Investigation Unit are assisting troopers with the investigation.

No other details have been released.

